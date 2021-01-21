Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3757.9, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.15% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% jump in NIFTY and a 29.54% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3757.9, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 15.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 20% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10369.25, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

