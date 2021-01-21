Tata Motors Ltd soars 7.57%, rises for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 295.7, up 7.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.32% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% gain in NIFTY and a 29.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 295.7, up 7.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 79.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10369.25, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1755.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1166.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 295.6, up 7.33% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 59.32% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% gain in NIFTY and a 29.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)