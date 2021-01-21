ICICI Bank Ltd in demand

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.9, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.09% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% gain in NIFTY and a 6.91% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32543.7, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

