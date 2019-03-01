JUST IN
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto sells 3.93 lakh units in February

Capital Market 

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 393,089 units in February 2019 compared to 357,883 units sold in February 2018, registering a growth of 10%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 221,706 units and export of 171,383 units in February 2019, higher by 4% and 19% respectively over February 2018.

Motorcycle sales rose 10% to 327,985 units while commercial vehicles sales grew 8% to 65,104 units in February 2019.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 09:49 IST

