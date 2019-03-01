Jubilant Life Sciences's subsidiary Jubiliant Pharma issues unsecured bonds for USD 200 mn

-
Jubilant Life Sciences announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma has successfully priced its rated unsecured bonds (the 'Notes') at 6.00% per annum issued at par for US$200 million maturing in March, 2024.
S&P Global Ratings ('S&P') has affirmed BB-/positive rating and Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') has affirmed BB-/Stable rating for JPL (the issuer of the Notes).
The Notes have been rated BB- by S&P and BB by Fitch.
The major portion of the net proceeds of the Notes shall be used to refinance existing indebtedness and pay associated fees and premiums over a period of time and the balance amount for working capital and general corporate purposes
