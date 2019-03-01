Escorts records 12% growth in tractor sales in Feb 2019

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in February 2019 sold 7,240 registering a growth of 12% against 6,462 sold in February 2018.

Domestic tractor sales in February 2019 stood at 6,918 registering a growth of 9.9% against 6,295 tractors in February 2018.

Export for the month of February 2019 were 322 tractors registering a growth of 92.8% as against 167 tractors sold in February 2018.

