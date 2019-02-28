JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IRIS launches Digital Solutions - JUMP and EDMISSION
Business Standard

HDFC Bank to acquire 9.11% stake in CSC E- Governance Services India

Capital Market 

HDFC Bank has executed an agreement for subscribing to 37,993 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1,000 each to be issued by CSC E- Governance Services India (CSC) at Rs. 3,848/- per equity share (Transaction).

The transaction is for 9.11% equity stake in CSC as a strategic investment by the Bank for cash consideration of Rs 14.62 crore. The transaction in expect to be completed by April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements