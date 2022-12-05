Dabur International CEO Krishan Chutani resigns; Raghav Agrawal to take over

Dabur India said that Raghav Agrawal will replace Krishan Kumar Chutani as chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International, a material subsidiary of the company.

Krishan Kumar Chutani tendered his resignation to pursue career outside Dabur. He will continue in his current position till 28 February, 2023 and then Raghav Agrawal shall take over as the CEO of Dabur International.

Raghav Agrawal has 33 years of working experience in marketing, sales & overall business management across different regions - India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has worked with Unilever for more than 25 years, where he joined as a management trainee in India. His last assignment was with Upfield, UK as head - Europe, category and marketing.

The FMCG company said that Agrawal is not related to any of the directors or key managerial personnel of Dabur India or Dabur International.

Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG companies. It is one of the world's largest ayurvedic and natural health care company. The FMCG major's consolidated net profit declined 2.83% to Rs 490.06 crore on 6% increase in net sales to Rs 2986.49 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Dabur India were down 0.73% at Rs 587 on the BSE.

