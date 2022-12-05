Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Zomato Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 December 2022.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd tumbled 9.33% to Rs 334.35 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30495 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd crashed 5.42% to Rs 3254.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7917 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 33.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 71.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd pared 4.74% to Rs 65.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

