HCL Tech, IRCTC, Zee Entertainment to be watched

HCL Technologies launched a 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India that will enable global telecom industry players to transition to a 5G network.

IRCTC has fixed 29th October 2021 as the Record Date, to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/split of equity shares of Rs.10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs.2 each.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC (shareholders of the company) have filed a petition against the company, before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, under Sections 98(1) and 100 of the Companies Act, 2013, inter alia requesting the tribunal to order an extraordinary general meeting of the company.

JK Cement has undertaken upgradation of clinker Line 3 at JK Cement Works, Nimbahera. The upgradation has been completed and commissioned. With this the clinker capacity of Line 3 stands increased to 6500 TPD (from 5000 TPD).

Blue Dart Express announced its general price increase, effective from 1 January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2021, dependant on the shipping profile.

Persistent Systems announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Charlotte, North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360, and the business of East Brunswick, New Jersey-based Shree Partners including its subsidiary in India.

Indag Rubber informed that the board of directors has considered and approved sale / transfer of 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each of SUN Mobility EV Infra, to EPIC Mobility Technologies Pte.

