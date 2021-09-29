HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC AMC, Lupin in focus

-
HCL Technologies has joined the AWS Service Delivery Program and become an AWS Contact Center Intelligence Partner.
Bharti Airtel said that CRISIL has upgraded long-term rating on bank loan facilities of Rs 20,000 crore to AA+/Stable from AA/Stable. The rating action reflects continued improvement in Bharti Airtel's operating metrics resulting in healthy financial risk profile.
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) will be in focus. Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments is reportedly likely to sell 1.06 crore equity shares (5% stake) in HDFC Asset Management Company via open market transaction today, 29 September 2021.
Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighbourhood of Wadala, Mumbai.
Lupin announced the launch of Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The product is manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for acquisition of one Bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT and will be delivered to us between 15th October, 2021 to 30th November, 2021.
Atul Auto informed that the commercial production at Bhayla (Dist. Ahmedabad) plant of the company for manufacturing three wheeler automobiles has been commenced on September 27, 2021.
