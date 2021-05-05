Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2021.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 55.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 60017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34993 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 74.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12104 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd corrected 4.97% to Rs 47.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 4.90% to Rs 957.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27703 shares in the past one month.

