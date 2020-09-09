JUST IN
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3418, down 2.34% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.05% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 12.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3418, down 2.34% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has eased around 0.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11086.2, down 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3426.25, down 2.14% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 0.05% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 12.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 45.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 13:36 IST

