Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 41.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 21465.12 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 41.90% to Rs 1782.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1255.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 21465.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17245.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21465.1217245.04 24 OPM %36.4833.65 -PBDT4590.513392.09 35 PBT4418.963249.00 36 NP1782.021255.79 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU