Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 41.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 21465.12 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 41.90% to Rs 1782.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1255.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 21465.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17245.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21465.1217245.0436.4833.654590.513392.094418.963249.001782.021255.79

