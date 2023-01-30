JUST IN
Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 2.92 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.922.47 18 OPM %81.1678.54 -PBDT0.480.41 17 PBT0.460.40 15 NP0.310.25 24

