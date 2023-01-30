Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 2.92 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.922.4781.1678.540.480.410.460.400.310.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)