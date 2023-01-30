JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 149.74% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 355.56% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 355.56% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.09 356 OPM %68.2922.22 -PBDT0.330.02 1550 PBT0.330.02 1550 NP0.28-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU