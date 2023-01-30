Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 355.56% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 355.56% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.09 356 OPM %68.2922.22 -PBDT0.330.02 1550 PBT0.330.02 1550 NP0.28-0.02 LP
