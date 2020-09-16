JUST IN
Bajaj Finserv grants 12,337 stock options under ESOS

Bajaj Finserv has granted 12,337 stock options convertible into 12,337 equity shares of Rs. 5 each to the eligible employee of the Company under the BFS-ESOS at an exercise price of Rs. 6,115.55 per option, being the closing market price as on 15 September 2020 on NSE or BSE with highest trading volume.

Each of the stock option entitles the holder to apply for one equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 5 each.

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:42 IST

