Outcome of board meeting of SVP Global Ventures

Held on 15 September 2020

The Board of SVP Global Ventures at its meeting held on 15 September 2020 has transacted the following -

To consider, approve and take on record, the comments made by the Board of Directors with regard to the notice received from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) dated 20 August 2020 pursuant to the non-compliance with the provisions of Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements Regulations) 2015, the Company have already appointed two directors as per the BSE direction and submitted the Form DIR-12 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and have also sent a clarification letter to BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)