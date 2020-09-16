LupinLife's LupiSafe becomes official hygiene partner for Chennai Super Kings

-
LupinLife's 'LupiSafe Hand Sanitizer' announced today its association as the official Hygiene Partner - Digital for the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).
LupiSafe, a LupinLife Consumer Healthcare sanitizer brand, will provide hand sanitizers and wipes to the CSK team and staff during their IPL campaign.
LupiSafe sanitizer and hygiene wipes are high quality 70% alcohol based sanitizers in line with WHO recommendations.
