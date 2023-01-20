IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 60.1, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% jump in NIFTY and a 13.33% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.1, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18084.4. The Sensex is at 60795.31, down 0.1%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 1.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42328.85, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 336.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 60.1, up 1.01% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 28.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% jump in NIFTY and a 13.33% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

