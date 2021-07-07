Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 12354.7, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.88% in last one year as compared to a 47.91% jump in NIFTY and a 51.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16771.9, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12386, up 2.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

