Emami Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Aditya Birla Money Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2021.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 189.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10419 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd soared 19.88% to Rs 39.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15303 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd surged 17.55% to Rs 45.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd added 15.36% to Rs 1717.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1278 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd jumped 12.97% to Rs 64.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88287 shares in the past one month.

