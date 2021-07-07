Bajaj Consumer gains after Goldman Sachs raises stake

Bajaj Consumer Care rose 2.75% to Rs 300.35 after Goldman Sachs India acquired 15.23 lakh shares of the company (equivalent to 1.04% equity) during Q1 FY22.

Goldman Sachs India held 35.66 lakh shares (equivalent to 2.42% stake) of the company as on 30 June 2021 compared with 20.42 lakh shares (equivalent to 1.38% stake) as on 31 March 2021.

Goldman Sachs India held 16.55 lakh shares (equivalent to 1.12% stake) of Bajaj Consumer as on 31 December 2020.

Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, is one of India's well-established companies in the beauty care category. Its flagship brand, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, is a leading name in the hair oil market. The company also owns the Nomarks Brand in India.

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Consumer Care's net profit surged 134.8% to Rs 54.68 crore on 42.4% increase in net sales to Rs 244.86 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

