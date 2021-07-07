Mahindra restructures its subsidiaries in Turkey

Erkunt Traktor to acquire Hisarlar's Agricultural Machinery business; MOICML to divest its stake in the non-core Metal Fabrication business of HisarlarMahindra and Mahindra today announced that its subsidiary Erkunt Traktor Sanayi A.S. (Erkunt), will acquire the Agriculture Machinery business from Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim irketi (Hisarlar), also a subsidiary of the company.
In a reverse deal, Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) (MOICML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Erkunt have agreed to sell their entire stake of 94.3% in Hisarlar, for an aggregate consideration of Turkish Lira 6.6 million (equivalent to approx. Rs 5.6 crore).
As part of the restructuring its subsidiaries in Turkey, Mahindra Group will exit Hisarlar's Metal Fabrication business. While, Erkunt will acquire the Agricultural Machinery business of Hisarlar, including select related assets, Intellectual Property and Brand use rights. Mahindra Group, through Erkunt will continue to stay invested in the core business of Agricultural Machinery products ranging from soil tillage to post harvest segments. In addition, Erkunt will acquire select cabin manufacturing assets of Hisarlar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU