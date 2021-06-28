Bajaj Healthcare seeks compulsory license for Covid-19 drug 'Baricitinib'

From Indian Patent OfficeBajaj Healthcare has moved the Indian Patent Office requesting to grant a compulsory license for manufacturing & supply of Covid-19 drug Baricitinib (API and Formulation).
Currently, Eli Lilly and company has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the distribution and emergency use of Baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir in hospitalized adult and pediatric patients aged more than two years with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
