Thirumalai Chemicals commissions Phthalic Anhydride plant at Dahej

Thirumalai Chemicals has commissioned its Phthalic Anhydride plant at Dahej, Gujarat.

This plant will largely cater to customers in Western India.

The key details are given below: 1. Capacity: 24,000 TPA. 2.

Total Investment: Rs 135 Crores including other site infrastructure. 3. Mode of financing: Internal accruals and bank borrowings. As previously announced, the Company has now started initial work to add significant additional capacity and more products at site.

First Published: Mon, June 28 2021. 12:42 IST

