Garware Hi Tech Films wins silver medal award for its 'Global' brand

At the International Window Film Conference and Tint-Off competitionGarware Hi Tech Films has bagged a silver medal at the International Window Film Conference and Tint-Off competition held from June 7-9 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
GHFL enjoys a strong consumer base across the globe, including the US market. GHFL's participated in the exhibition with the "Global" brand under which it sells the Window film in US.
