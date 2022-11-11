Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit declines 5.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 200.89 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare declined 5.16% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 200.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.200.89150.9116.5919.1928.5026.5822.0222.1716.3617.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)