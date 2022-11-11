Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit declines 5.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 200.89 croreNet profit of Bajaj Healthcare declined 5.16% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 200.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.89150.91 33 OPM %16.5919.19 -PBDT28.5026.58 7 PBT22.0222.17 -1 NP16.3617.25 -5
