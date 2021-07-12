Bajaj Healthcare tumbles after fire incident at Gujarat plant

Bajaj Healthcare fell 4.27% to Rs 955 after the company reported a fire accident at one of its unit situated at Bharuch, Gujarat on Sunday, 11 July 2021.

"Due to prompt action by alert staff the fire was brought under control and no loss or injury to human life has occurred in the incidence. However, the company is ascertaining the extent of loss and has already informed to the insurance company as the entire factory and goods therein are adequately insured," the firm said in a statement.

The company said it is taking steps to ensure normal operation at the plant at the earliest.

The company's net profit surged 69.43% to Rs 21.28 crore on a 11.54% increase in net sales to Rs 132.18 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.

