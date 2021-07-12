Dhanuka Agritech launches Tornado herbicide for weeds in oilseed crops

Dhanuka Agritech launched a novel herbicide for Indian farmers, Tornado, a solution for weeds in Oilseeds crops, which took its first digital imprint in a pan-India launch on 10 July 2021.

For long farmers have been facing huge challenges in crops due to multiple weed growth. These weeds, infest crops and compete for moisture, sunlight & soil space. Weeds either give shelter to various insects, pests and diseases or serve as alternate hosts, while the crop is unable to get proper nutrients. Henceforth, Dhanuka Agritech launched Tornado for the farmers to make their life easy and give complete protection to their crops from unwanted weeds.

Tornado is a broad-spectrum herbicide for post-emergence control of Broadleaf & Narrow-leaf weeds. It has a dual-mode of action and has excellent translocation activity.

The announcement was also made on Saturday, 10 July 2021.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures a wide range of farm input and has a pan-India presence through its marketing offices in all major states & reaches out to more than 10 million farmers. The company has technical tie-ups with many US, Japanese and European companies.

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech rose 0.78% to Rs 1,007.55 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,006.05 to Rs 1,017.25 so far.

Dhanuka Agritech is an agrochemical company. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K with quality testing facilities. The R&D center is located at Gurgaon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)