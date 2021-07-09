H G Infra declared as L-1 bidder for road project in Delhi

H G Infra Engineering said that it has been declared as the lowest (L-1) bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project of 15.70 kms in length in Delhi.

The project involves development of six-lane Urban Extension Road (UER) -2- NH 344 M, Package 1 (From NH-1 to Karala - Kanjhawala Road) in state of Delhi on EPC mode. The company's bid project cost is Rs 1,393.11 crore and completion period is 2 years.

H G Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.

The construction company's consolidated net profit rose 104.55% to Rs 111.11 crore on a 66.58% increase in net sales to Rs 1056.29 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 492.40 on the BSE.

