Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2502.4, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.62% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% drop in NIFTY and a 21.79% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2502.4, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has risen around 31.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10372, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48697 shares today, compared to the daily average of 66179 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)