State Bank of India gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 184.25, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 46.62% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% slide in NIFTY and a 30.55% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. State Bank of India has gained around 20.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 19.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20956.3, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 458.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 860.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

