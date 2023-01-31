Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 1,286 cr

Bajaj Holdings & Investment's (BHIL) consolidated net profit increased 23.6% to Rs 1,285.65 crore on a 3% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 98.41 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased 23.2% to Rs 1,304.60 crore in Q3 FY23 over Rs 1,058.98 crore in Q3 FY22.

Share of profits of associates was up 24.81% to Rs 1,234.55 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 989.18 crore in Q3 FY22.

Bajaj Auto (consolidated) profit after tax stood at Rs 1,473 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 1,430 crore in Q3 FY22 (excluding its share in results of Pierer Bajaj AG, an associate to the consolidated financial results of BHIL).

Bajaj Finserv's (consolidated) profit after tax increased by 42% to an all-time high of Rs 1,782 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to 1,256 crore in Q3 FY22, mainly aided by strong performance of Bajaj Finance.

Maharashtra Scooters profit after tax increased to Rs 3.01 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 3.30 crore in Q3 FY22.

As against a book value of Rs 1,437 per share, the NAV of the investments was at Rs 13,258 per share as on 31 December 2022.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment (BHIL) is essentially a holding company and investment company focusing on earning income through dividends, interest and gains on investments held.

