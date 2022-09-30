Hero MotoCorp, Tata Communications, Lupin, PNB in focus

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp is finalizing a collaboration agreement with Zero Motorcycles, the California (USA)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains. The collaboration will focus on codeveloping Electric motorcycles. The company's board also approved an equity investment up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Tata Communications: The company launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune to accelerate Industry 4.0 applications and capabilities for enterprises.

Lupin: Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

PNB: The board of the bank has decided to sell the bank's entire stake in M/s Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) at an agreed price.

SRF: The project at Dahej has been commissioned and capitalized on 29 September 2022 at an aggregate cost of Rs. 58 crore.

Ircon International (IRCON): IRCON has completed commissioning of doubling work of Hajipur- Bachhwara of 72 Route Km including electrification. IRCON was appointed by East Central Railways for this work.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): RVNL has been awarded contract for construction of 4 Lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction (for 12.25 km) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode at a total awarded cost of Rs. 408 crore.

