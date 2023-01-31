INOX Leisure slides as net loss widens to Rs 40 cr in Q3 FY23

INOX Leisure declined 1.21% to Rs 495.55 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.41 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in Q3 FY22.

The multiplex chain operator recorded 73.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 515.57 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 296.47 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 4.24 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.60 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total expenditure increased by 62.8% YoY to Rs 493.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 87 crore while EBITDA Margin was at 17% during the period under review.

INOX said, with 15.3 million guests visiting INOX cinemas across the country, the quarter saw an occupancy rate of 23%.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly Average ticket price (ATP) of Rs 230 and spends per head (SPH) at Rs 106 in the quarter ended on 31 December 2022.

The company plans to add 7 properties and 32 screens in the quarter ending 31 March 2023.

INOX said that it has managed to maintain a strong liquidity of close to Rs 355 crore (including undrawn limits of Rs 125 crore) as on 28 January 2023.

Commenting on the results, Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX Leisure said, This quarter not only reiterates the fact that normalcy is back, but also reconnects us with our usual journey of growth and profitability.

Content, like always, remains the most critical aspect, and would continue to play a pivotal role in the coming quarters as well. With the new merged entity with PVR soon to take shape, we look forward to the new journey, which would have topnotch guest-experience forming the core of all its decisions.

INOX Leisure is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 170 multiplexes and 722 screens across 74 cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)