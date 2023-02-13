JUST IN
Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 80.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.49% to Rs 1513.40 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 80.54% to Rs 334.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.49% to Rs 1513.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 986.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1513.40986.00 53 OPM %88.4782.51 -PBDT460.23256.45 79 PBT451.83249.74 81 NP334.27185.15 81

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:53 IST

