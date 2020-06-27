Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 69.14% in the December 2019 quarter
CII suggests measures to revive growth of steel industry
Board of Beekay Steel Industries approves acquisition of Durable Ispat & Alloys
Bajaj Finance's AUM rise to Rs 145,200 cr in Q3 FY20
-
Sales decline 10.74% to Rs 73.97 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 0.20% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.74% to Rs 73.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.43% to Rs 23.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 414.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales73.9782.87 -11 414.84373.96 11 OPM %13.135.06 -9.087.47 - PBDT9.923.96 151 37.9026.53 43 PBT6.763.92 72 31.6622.71 39 NP5.045.03 0 23.6413.71 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU