Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.74% to Rs 73.97 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 0.20% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.74% to Rs 73.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.43% to Rs 23.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 414.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

