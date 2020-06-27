JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Mask Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.120.13 -8 OPM %00 -07.69 - PBDT00 0 00.01 -100 PBT00 0 00.01 -100 NP00 0 00.01 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU