Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Mask Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

