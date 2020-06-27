NTPC consolidated net profit declines 71.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 30201.08 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 71.64% to Rs 1442.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5087.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 30201.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23800.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.55% to Rs 11600.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13736.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 109464.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100286.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

