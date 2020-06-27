NTPC consolidated net profit declines 71.64% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NTPC standalone net profit declines 71.21% in the March 2020 quarter
NTPC commissions unit-2 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station
Unit-1 of NTPC's Khargone Super Thermal Power Station to start from Feb 1
NTPC declares commercial operation of Unit 2 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station
NTPC completes trial of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project's second unit
-
Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 30201.08 croreNet profit of NTPC declined 71.64% to Rs 1442.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5087.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 30201.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23800.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.55% to Rs 11600.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13736.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 109464.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100286.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30201.0823800.23 27 109464.04100286.54 9 OPM %27.62-4.97 -28.8122.54 - PBDT9085.12-427.87 LP 31605.6819923.58 59 PBT6471.89-2303.80 LP 21249.5211254.55 89 NP1442.575087.23 -72 11600.2313736.68 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU