Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Rajkumar Forge rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.71% to Rs 4.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 50.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

