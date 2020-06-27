JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the March 2020 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit declines 71.64% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Rajkumar Forge rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.71% to Rs 4.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 50.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.4713.15 -5 50.8855.11 -8 OPM %14.3516.88 -14.8613.54 - PBDT1.671.95 -14 6.946.38 9 PBT1.271.65 -23 5.595.16 8 NP0.410.26 58 4.572.08 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 17:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU