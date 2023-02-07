Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 30.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 585.95 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 30.14% to Rs 62.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 585.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 564.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.585.95564.9021.8127.47127.36155.01115.03144.5262.5789.56

