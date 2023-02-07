Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 30.14% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 585.95 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 30.14% to Rs 62.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 585.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 564.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales585.95564.90 4 OPM %21.8127.47 -PBDT127.36155.01 -18 PBT115.03144.52 -20 NP62.5789.56 -30

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:35 IST

