Balaji Amines Q1 PAT 36% YoY to Rs 123 cr

Balaji Amines' consolidated net profit rose 36% to Rs 122.96 crore on a 48.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 670.17 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.Sequentially, consolidated net profit rose 13% from Rs 108.72 crore despite of a 14% decline in revenue from operations from Rs 779.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 204.98 crore, up by 55.9% from Rs 131.48 crore in Q1 FY22.
Total expenses rose 46% year on year to Rs 469.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 392.23 crore (up 45.8% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 26.22 crore (up 40.5% YoY) in Q1 FY23.
On the segmental front, revenue from Amines & Speciality Chemicals was Rs 733.81 crore (up 55.5% YoY) while that from Hotel Division was Rs 6.18 crore (up 336.9% YoY) in Q1 FY23.
Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines & speciality chemicals in India, specialized in manufacturing of methyl amines, ethyl amines, derivatives of amines and other specialty chemicals.
Shares of Balaji Amines rose 0.95% to Rs 3729.70 on the BSE.
