REC Ltd gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.65, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.65, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17697.8. The Sensex is at 59458.94, up 0.21%. REC Ltd has risen around 12.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17977.4, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 2.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

