Tata Power Company Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 233.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 37.52% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 233.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17697.8. The Sensex is at 59458.94, up 0.21%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 5.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26661.75, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 234.55, up 1.78% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 76.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 37.52% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)