Balaji Amines Q4 PAT soars to Rs 89 cr

On a consolidated basis, Balaji Amines' net profit surged 200.50% to Rs 88.80 crore on 60.46% jump in net sales to Rs 414.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 194.99% to Rs 120.27 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 40.77 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Balaji Amines' net profit spurted 149.81% to Rs 243.49 crore on a 40.14% increase in net sales to Rs 1,311.45 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.
Balaji Amines makes methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty chemicals and pharma excipients. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of aliphatic amines in India.
Shares of Balaji Amines skid 2.93% to Rs 2,808.70 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 2,714 to Rs 2,959.95 so far.
