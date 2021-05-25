JK Paper climbs after Q4 PAT gallops 46% YoY to Rs 136 cr

JK Paper rose 3.46% to Rs 156.85 after the company's consolidated net profit spurted 46.49% to Rs 135.79 crore on 22.05% increase in net sales to Rs 898.16 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax jumped 41.31% to Rs 193.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. During the financial year, JK Paper's consolidated net profit tumbled 49.51% to Rs 239.95 crore on 10.11% decline in net sales to Rs 2,750.72 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.
The firm has also re-appointment of Harsh Pati Singhania as the vice chairman and managing director (MD) of JK Paper for a further term of five years effective from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2026.
JK Paper is the leading player in office papers, coated papers and packaging boards.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU