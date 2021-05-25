JK Paper climbs after Q4 PAT gallops 46% YoY to Rs 136 cr

JK Paper rose 3.46% to Rs 156.85 after the company's consolidated net profit spurted 46.49% to Rs 135.79 crore on 22.05% increase in net sales to Rs 898.16 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax jumped 41.31% to Rs 193.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. During the financial year, JK Paper's consolidated net profit tumbled 49.51% to Rs 239.95 crore on 10.11% decline in net sales to Rs 2,750.72 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

The firm has also re-appointment of Harsh Pati Singhania as the vice chairman and managing director (MD) of JK Paper for a further term of five years effective from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2026.

JK Paper is the leading player in office papers, coated papers and packaging boards.

