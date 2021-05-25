Volumes jump at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd witnessed volume of 45.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 32.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

Exide Industries Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 May 2021.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd witnessed volume of 45.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 32.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.04% to Rs.744.25. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.191.45. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

JTEKT India Ltd clocked volume of 5.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.118.95. Volumes stood at 7.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39177 shares. The stock dropped 0.54% to Rs.1,363.65. Volumes stood at 67348 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 6462 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2179 shares. The stock slipped 0.94% to Rs.2,898.55. Volumes stood at 3118 shares in the last session.

