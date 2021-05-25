Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 430.8 points or 2.32% at 18961.53 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 4.46%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.92%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.45%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.2%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.77%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.64%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.51%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.2%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.1%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.09 or 0.28% at 50792.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.2 points or 0.37% at 15253.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 188.13 points or 0.81% at 23480.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.76 points or 0.57% at 7420.17.

On BSE,1809 shares were trading in green, 646 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

