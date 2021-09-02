Balkrishna Industries Ltd sees good buying

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2387, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.05% in last one year as compared to a 49.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.66% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2387, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 17184.4. The Sensex is at 57691.22, up 0.62%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has dropped around 5.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10043.9, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2396.9, up 2.55% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 81.05% in last one year as compared to a 49.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.66% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

